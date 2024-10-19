JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Bought by Marshall Financial Group LLC

Marshall Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 125.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,504 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,062 shares during the quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $1,161,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Retirement Group LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 227.1% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 157 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. Fairway Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Richardson Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Davidson Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. 71.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on JPM. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $234.00 to $232.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $220.00 to $224.00 in a report on Monday, September 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and set a $235.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $209.00 to $211.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, JPMorgan Chase & Co. presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $217.94.

JPM stock opened at $225.43 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $214.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $204.50. The company has a market cap of $647.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.57, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.11. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12-month low of $135.19 and a 12-month high of $225.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 11th. The financial services provider reported $4.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.02 by $0.35. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 17.26% and a net margin of 20.32%. The business had revenue of $43.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.43 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.33 earnings per share. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 16.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 4th will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. This is a positive change from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 27.89%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

