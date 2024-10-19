Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC Sells 753 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 1.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 64,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 753 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises 1.9% of Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $13,675,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JPM. EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the first quarter valued at $211,000. Signal Advisors Wealth LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 333.8% during the first quarter. Signal Advisors Wealth LLC now owns 9,214 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,846,000 after acquiring an additional 7,090 shares during the last quarter. Thomasville National Bank lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.9% in the first quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 203,181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,697,000 after purchasing an additional 1,716 shares during the last quarter. Czech National Bank grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 508,676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $101,888,000 after acquiring an additional 2,248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedmont Private Capital increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.5% in the first quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 32,102 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,329,000 after buying an additional 1,662 shares during the period. 71.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trading Up 0.5 %

JPM opened at $225.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $214.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $204.50. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a one year low of $135.19 and a one year high of $225.92. The stock has a market cap of $647.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.11.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Dividend

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 11th. The financial services provider reported $4.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.02 by $0.35. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 17.26% and a net margin of 20.32%. The company had revenue of $43.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.33 EPS. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 16.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, October 4th will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This is a positive change from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 4th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.89%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on JPM shares. StockNews.com upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 13th. Barclays boosted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $217.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $209.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $220.00 to $224.00 in a report on Monday, September 30th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $217.94.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

