Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Shares Acquired by Optimum Investment Advisors

Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 832.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,144 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,735 shares during the period. Broadcom accounts for approximately 1.0% of Optimum Investment Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Optimum Investment Advisors’ holdings in Broadcom were worth $2,267,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RFG Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 3,394 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,499,000 after acquiring an additional 446 shares during the last quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Broadcom during the first quarter valued at $466,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Broadcom by 11.5% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,325 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,490,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Crestmont Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Broadcom during the 1st quarter worth about $228,000. Finally, Bangor Savings Bank raised its stake in shares of Broadcom by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 424 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $562,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of AVGO opened at $179.89 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $166.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $153.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $837.37 billion, a PE ratio of 7.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.17. Broadcom Inc. has a 52-week low of $81.83 and a 52-week high of $186.42.

Broadcom Increases Dividend

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.04. Broadcom had a net margin of 10.88% and a return on equity of 30.12%. The company had revenue of $13.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.95 earnings per share. Broadcom’s quarterly revenue was up 47.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 3.78 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 19th were given a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. This is a positive change from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 19th. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.12%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on AVGO. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their target price on Broadcom from $2,400.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 6th. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Broadcom in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $215.00 price target (up previously from $200.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Broadcom from $176.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $191.54.

Insider Buying and Selling at Broadcom

In related news, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 15,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.44, for a total transaction of $2,893,968.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 737,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $133,781,155.20. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Broadcom news, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 15,950 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.44, for a total transaction of $2,893,968.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 737,330 shares in the company, valued at $133,781,155.20. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 18,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.88, for a total transaction of $3,456,432.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 380,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $69,596,812.80. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 311,080 shares of company stock worth $53,540,590 over the last quarter. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

