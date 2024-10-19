Bleakley Financial Group LLC Has $3.78 Million Position in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Bleakley Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 47,004 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,577 shares during the quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $3,783,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CARR. Olistico Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Carrier Global in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 675.0% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new position in Carrier Global in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Carrier Global during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Carrier Global in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Carrier Global alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Carrier Global news, VP Ajay Agrawal sold 62,382 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.55, for a total transaction of $4,026,758.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 103,066 shares in the company, valued at $6,652,910.30. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 6.95% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Carrier Global Stock Up 0.1 %

CARR stock opened at $81.55 on Friday. Carrier Global Co. has a twelve month low of $45.68 and a twelve month high of $83.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a market cap of $73.48 billion, a PE ratio of 57.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.32. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.15.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $6.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.05 billion. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 23.68% and a net margin of 14.27%. Carrier Global’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Carrier Global Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 25th. Carrier Global’s payout ratio is 53.15%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CARR. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $75.00 to $74.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Carrier Global in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 price target for the company. Stephens downgraded Carrier Global from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $74.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Carrier Global from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $80.67.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Carrier Global

Carrier Global Profile

(Free Report)

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CARR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Carrier Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carrier Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.