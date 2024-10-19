NBC Securities Inc. Sells 1,468 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

NBC Securities Inc. lessened its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,058 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 1,468 shares during the quarter. NBC Securities Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $329,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. MJP Associates Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Intel by 34.0% in the 1st quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV now owns 9,112 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $402,000 after acquiring an additional 2,311 shares during the period. &PARTNERS raised its position in shares of Intel by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. &PARTNERS now owns 42,643 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,884,000 after acquiring an additional 1,769 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Intel by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 66,192 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,947,000 after buying an additional 419 shares during the period. Cooper Financial Group raised its holdings in Intel by 33.7% during the 1st quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 36,146 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,597,000 after buying an additional 9,107 shares during the period. Finally, Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Intel by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc. now owns 448,461 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $19,809,000 after buying an additional 2,483 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on INTC shares. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Intel from $33.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Daiwa America upgraded shares of Intel to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. TD Cowen upgraded shares of Intel to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Intel from $40.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Intel from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intel currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.92.

Insider Transactions at Intel

In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $20.16 per share, with a total value of $252,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 37,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $765,576. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Intel Trading Up 1.5 %

INTC stock opened at $22.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $21.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.14. Intel Co. has a one year low of $18.51 and a one year high of $51.28. The stock has a market cap of $96.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.72 and a beta of 1.03.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The chip maker reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.08). Intel had a return on equity of 1.78% and a net margin of 1.77%. The company had revenue of $12.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.92 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.05) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post -0.47 EPS for the current year.

Intel Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 7th were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 7th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.08%.

Intel Profile

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

