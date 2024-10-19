Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC Takes $217,000 Position in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI)

Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI – Free Report) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 5,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital World Investors grew its stake in shares of British American Tobacco by 0.4% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,836,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,009,000 after purchasing an additional 13,643 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of British American Tobacco by 29.9% during the second quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 2,667,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,501,000 after buying an additional 614,634 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco by 1.9% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,279,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,513,000 after acquiring an additional 43,006 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in British American Tobacco by 7.9% in the second quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 779,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,109,000 after acquiring an additional 57,016 shares during the period. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in British American Tobacco by 25.0% in the first quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 487,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,887,000 after acquiring an additional 97,556 shares in the last quarter. 21.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get British American Tobacco alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BTI. StockNews.com downgraded shares of British American Tobacco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered British American Tobacco from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd.

British American Tobacco Price Performance

Shares of BTI opened at $34.50 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.31. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a fifty-two week low of $28.25 and a fifty-two week high of $39.54. The stock has a market cap of $76.62 billion, a PE ratio of 7.14 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.88.

British American Tobacco Company Profile

(Free Report)

British American Tobacco p.l.c. engages in the provision of tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It also offers vapour, heated, and modern oral nicotine products; combustible cigarettes; and traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff. The company offers its products under the Vuse, glo, Velo, Grizzly, Kodiak, Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Newport, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, State Express 555 and Shuang Xi brands.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for British American Tobacco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for British American Tobacco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.