Vontobel Holding Ltd. Sells 5,240 Shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. lessened its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 10.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 44,474 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,240 shares during the quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $2,882,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. M&G Plc bought a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab during the first quarter worth $11,452,000. Teewinot Capital Advisers L.L.C. grew its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 9.0% during the second quarter. Teewinot Capital Advisers L.L.C. now owns 775,161 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,122,000 after buying an additional 64,041 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 10.4% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 190,597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,788,000 after buying an additional 17,925 shares during the last quarter. Iowa State Bank grew its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 37.9% during the third quarter. Iowa State Bank now owns 28,476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,846,000 after buying an additional 7,829 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dudley & Shanley Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab during the first quarter worth $13,650,000. Institutional investors own 84.38% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Charles Schwab

In related news, insider Paul V. Woolway sold 1,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.20, for a total value of $74,980.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 61,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,035,032.40. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Paul V. Woolway sold 1,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.20, for a total value of $74,980.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 61,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,035,032.40. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 67,386 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.11, for a total transaction of $4,387,502.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 60,619,371 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,946,927,245.81. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 182,001 shares of company stock valued at $12,512,592 in the last 90 days. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Charles Schwab Price Performance

SCHW stock opened at $71.34 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $126.87 billion, a PE ratio of 29.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s 50-day moving average is $64.97 and its 200-day moving average is $69.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 1 year low of $48.66 and a 1 year high of $79.49.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.78 billion. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 26.30% and a return on equity of 18.14%. The business’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Charles Schwab Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 9th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.49%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $77.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $63.00 to $61.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com raised shares of Charles Schwab from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.59.

Charles Schwab Company Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

