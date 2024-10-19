Good Life Advisors LLC Invests $639,000 in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Good Life Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 3,456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $639,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ORG Partners LLC increased its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 203.7% during the 2nd quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Bank & Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. LRI Investments LLC bought a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Palisade Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Y.D. More Investments Ltd bought a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. 83.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, CEO William S. Demchak sold 1,242 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.11, for a total value of $211,276.62. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 558,427 shares in the company, valued at approximately $94,994,016.97. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO William S. Demchak sold 1,242 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.11, for a total value of $211,276.62. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 558,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $94,994,016.97. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Michael P. Lyons sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.58, for a total transaction of $1,997,380.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 199,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,151,670.10. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,420 shares of company stock valued at $4,223,131 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PNC shares. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $209.00 to $229.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Stephens upped their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $177.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $162.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $155.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $185.71.

The PNC Financial Services Group Price Performance

Shares of PNC opened at $189.38 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market cap of $75.28 billion, a PE ratio of 15.86, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.14. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $109.40 and a 12-month high of $196.64. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $180.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $167.13.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $3.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.30 by $0.19. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 11.33% and a net margin of 15.53%. The company had revenue of $5.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 13.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The PNC Financial Services Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 16th will be paid a $1.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 16th. This represents a $6.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.38%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is 53.60%.

About The PNC Financial Services Group

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

