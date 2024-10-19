iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) Shares Sold by Bleakley Financial Group LLC

Bleakley Financial Group LLC cut its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Free Report) by 0.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 62,927 shares of the company’s stock after selling 349 shares during the quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $4,260,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 1.3% during the second quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 13,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $815,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC now owns 5,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period. Ascent Group LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 3,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 15,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $932,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ SCZ opened at $65.78 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $52.21 and a one year high of $68.32. The firm has a market cap of $9.09 billion, a PE ratio of 12.38 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $65.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.78.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

