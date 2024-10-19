SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,355 shares of the company’s stock after selling 110 shares during the quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $276,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IWP. CNB Bank lifted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 970.8% in the 1st quarter. CNB Bank now owns 257 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. boosted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 78.3% during the second quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Lynx Investment Advisory purchased a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Centennial Bank AR increased its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1,335.7% in the 2nd quarter. Centennial Bank AR now owns 402 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Palisade Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

IWP stock opened at $122.06 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $114.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $111.68. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $85.24 and a fifty-two week high of $122.38. The firm has a market cap of $15.79 billion, a PE ratio of 29.60 and a beta of 1.15.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

