1,103 Shares in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) Purchased by Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC

Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,103 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in Dover during the first quarter valued at $27,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dover by 4,400.0% in the 2nd quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 180 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. Fairscale Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dover in the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dover by 208.0% during the first quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC now owns 231 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Finally, Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Dover during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 84.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Dover

In other news, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 4,341 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.59, for a total transaction of $801,305.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,324 shares in the company, valued at $2,274,887.16. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Dover news, CEO Richard J. Tobin sold 25,004 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.96, for a total value of $4,549,727.84. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 182,928 shares in the company, valued at $33,285,578.88. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 4,341 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.59, for a total transaction of $801,305.19. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,274,887.16. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 45,383 shares of company stock worth $8,169,883 in the last 90 days. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DOV has been the subject of a number of research reports. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Dover from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $215.00 target price (up previously from $210.00) on shares of Dover in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $208.00 price target on shares of Dover in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Dover from $192.00 to $193.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Dover from $186.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $198.75.

Dover Stock Down 0.2 %

DOV opened at $194.41 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $26.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.53. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $185.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $181.68. Dover Co. has a twelve month low of $127.25 and a twelve month high of $195.68.

Dover (NYSE:DOV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.15 billion. Dover had a net margin of 17.58% and a return on equity of 24.94%. Dover’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.05 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Dover Co. will post 9.18 EPS for the current year.

Dover Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th were paid a $0.515 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 30th. This is a positive change from Dover’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. Dover’s payout ratio is presently 19.79%.

About Dover

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company's Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in vehicle aftermarket, waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

