Bleakley Financial Group LLC Boosts Stock Position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Bleakley Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,923 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $3,702,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Wedmont Private Capital lifted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 4,427 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $768,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 0.8% in the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 10,893 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,898,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 5.9% in the first quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 18,895 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,292,000 after buying an additional 1,047 shares during the period. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC boosted its position in Texas Instruments by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 2,098 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $365,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bright Rock Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 34.1% in the 1st quarter. Bright Rock Capital Management LLC now owns 59,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $10,278,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on TXN shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Citigroup raised shares of Texas Instruments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $200.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $207.15.

In other news, VP Mohammad Yunus sold 3,778 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.90, for a total value of $789,224.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 28,894 shares in the company, valued at $6,035,956.60. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Texas Instruments news, VP Shanon J. Leonard sold 2,816 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.91, for a total transaction of $588,290.56. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 24,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,037,237.92. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Mohammad Yunus sold 3,778 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.90, for a total value of $789,224.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 28,894 shares in the company, valued at $6,035,956.60. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 15,558 shares of company stock valued at $3,255,323. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TXN stock opened at $198.47 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $180.70 billion, a PE ratio of 30.96, a P/E/G ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $203.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $194.22. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52 week low of $139.48 and a 52 week high of $214.66. The company has a quick ratio of 3.49, a current ratio of 4.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.82 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 33.01% and a return on equity of 31.10%. The firm’s revenue was down 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.87 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be given a $1.36 dividend. This represents a $5.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.74%. This is a boost from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 31st. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 84.87%.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

