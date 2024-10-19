Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Bought by Bleakley Financial Group LLC

Bleakley Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 4.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,086 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $4,187,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Piscataqua Savings Bank raised its holdings in shares of Adobe by 226.7% during the 3rd quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 49 shares of the software company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Adobe by 266.7% in the 1st quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 55 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC grew its stake in shares of Adobe by 346.2% in the 1st quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 58 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Steph & Co. raised its position in shares of Adobe by 63.8% during the 1st quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 77 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. 81.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Adobe alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $521.58, for a total value of $13,039,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 357,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $186,569,166. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $521.58, for a total value of $13,039,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 357,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $186,569,166. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 481 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $537.00, for a total value of $258,297.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,658 shares in the company, valued at $10,556,346. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 33,608 shares of company stock valued at $17,486,391. 0.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ADBE. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $625.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $660.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their target price on shares of Adobe from $660.00 to $644.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Argus upgraded shares of Adobe to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler Companies restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $635.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a report on Friday, July 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $606.40.

View Our Latest Analysis on ADBE

Adobe Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ADBE opened at $494.90 on Friday. Adobe Inc. has a 52 week low of $433.97 and a 52 week high of $638.25. The company’s 50 day moving average is $535.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $515.67. The company has a market cap of $219.44 billion, a PE ratio of 44.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 12th. The software company reported $4.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.53 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $5.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.37 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 42.82% and a net margin of 25.59%. Adobe’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.26 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 14.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Adobe Company Profile

(Free Report)

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.