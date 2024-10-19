Global Retirement Partners LLC Sells 1,483 Shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

Global Retirement Partners LLC decreased its stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Free Report) by 6.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,464 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,483 shares during the quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $2,398,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Curran Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Curran Financial Partners LLC now owns 55,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,912,000 after acquiring an additional 2,744 shares in the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 147.0% in the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 247 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Investment Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 4.3% during the third quarter. Investment Advisory Group LLC now owns 5,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $595,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC bought a new position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the third quarter valued at $794,000. Finally, Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 0.6% during the third quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,228,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,172,000 after purchasing an additional 7,798 shares during the last quarter.

Get ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF alerts:

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Price Performance

Shares of NOBL stock opened at $107.96 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $13.11 billion, a PE ratio of 20.81 and a beta of 0.68. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a 1 year low of $55.69 and a 1 year high of $67.97. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $104.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $100.35.

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Profile

The ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NOBL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 constituents that have increased dividend payments annually for at least 25 years. NOBL was launched on Oct 9, 2013 and is managed by ProShares.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.