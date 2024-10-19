Good Life Advisors LLC Acquires 2,844 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Good Life Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) by 100.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,676 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,844 shares during the quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $500,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IWR. Wedmont Private Capital boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 7,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $599,000 after buying an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. &PARTNERS acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $500,000. Aua Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $212,000. Unique Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Unique Wealth LLC now owns 72,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,056,000 after buying an additional 6,493 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Security Financial Services INC. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at $224,000.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSEARCA IWR opened at $90.06 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.27 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $86.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.38. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $64.66 and a 1 year high of $90.18.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

