Cwm LLC Boosts Stock Position in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL)

Cwm LLC grew its holdings in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL – Free Report) by 79.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,607 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 6,027 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in United Airlines were worth $776,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. BNP Paribas acquired a new position in United Airlines during the first quarter worth $25,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Airlines in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in shares of United Airlines in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Airlines in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. lifted its stake in shares of United Airlines by 59.7% in the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 682 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. 69.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

United Airlines stock opened at $74.15 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $51.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.68. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.68 and a twelve month high of $74.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.17, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07.

United Airlines ( NASDAQ:UAL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The transportation company reported $3.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.10 by $0.23. United Airlines had a return on equity of 33.90% and a net margin of 5.28%. The company had revenue of $14.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.76 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.65 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that United Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post 9.88 earnings per share for the current year.

United Airlines announced that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Tuesday, October 15th that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the transportation company to repurchase up to 7.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on UAL shares. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on United Airlines from $68.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on United Airlines from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Susquehanna increased their target price on United Airlines from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays increased their target price on United Airlines from $66.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, TD Cowen increased their target price on United Airlines from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, United Airlines currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.88.

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, flight academy, and maintenance services for third parties.

