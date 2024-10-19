Bleakley Financial Group LLC Raises Stock Holdings in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Bleakley Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 21.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,803 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,545 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $2,469,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CRWD. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the 3rd quarter valued at $56,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in CrowdStrike by 16.9% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 7,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,102,000 after acquiring an additional 1,083 shares during the last quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC raised its position in CrowdStrike by 223.9% during the third quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 3,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $994,000 after purchasing an additional 2,449 shares in the last quarter. Avaii Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in CrowdStrike by 18.4% during the third quarter. Avaii Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greater Midwest Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,929,000. 71.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get CrowdStrike alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Shawn Henry sold 4,000 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $1,040,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 179,091 shares in the company, valued at $46,563,660. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other CrowdStrike news, President Michael Sentonas sold 10,776 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.28, for a total value of $3,203,489.28. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 400,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $119,027,939.20. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Shawn Henry sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $1,040,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 179,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,563,660. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 103,212 shares of company stock valued at $30,529,413. 4.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $325.00 price objective on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Monday, September 9th. Argus lowered their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $400.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 30th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $345.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $350.00 to $275.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on CrowdStrike from $335.00 to $315.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $328.74.

View Our Latest Research Report on CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike Price Performance

Shares of CRWD opened at $310.15 on Friday. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $170.17 and a fifty-two week high of $398.33. The stock has a market cap of $75.48 billion, a PE ratio of 585.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 19.94 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $276.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $308.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 1.90.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $963.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $958.27 million. CrowdStrike had a return on equity of 8.44% and a net margin of 4.84%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.06 EPS. Analysts anticipate that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CrowdStrike Profile

(Free Report)

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CrowdStrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrowdStrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.