Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PFM) Shares Purchased by Good Life Advisors LLC

Good Life Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PFM – Free Report) by 100.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 11,898 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,955 shares during the quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC owned 0.08% of Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF worth $554,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Flaharty Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Flaharty Asset Management LLC now owns 831,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,497,000 after purchasing an additional 8,508 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 449,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,168,000 after buying an additional 20,696 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF by 59.6% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 370,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,801,000 after buying an additional 138,313 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 216,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,234,000 after buying an additional 6,530 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Advisors grew its stake in Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF by 52.8% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 139,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,962,000 after acquiring an additional 48,270 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of PFM opened at $47.31 on Friday. Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF has a 12-month low of $35.18 and a 12-month high of $47.35. The stock has a market cap of $722.90 million, a P/E ratio of 22.62 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a 50-day moving average of $45.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.68.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Monday, September 23rd were given a dividend of $0.173 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.69 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%.

PowerShares Dividend Achievers Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Broad Dividend Achievers Index (the Index). The Index is designed to identify a diversified group of dividend paying companies. These companies have increased their annual dividend for 10 or more consecutive fiscal years.

