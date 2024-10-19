Good Life Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR)

Good Life Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR – Free Report) by 81.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,050 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,371 shares during the quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cencora were worth $687,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in COR. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cencora in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cencora in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. TCTC Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cencora in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cencora in the first quarter worth $30,000. Finally, MFA Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cencora during the second quarter valued at $30,000. 97.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on COR. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Cencora from $236.00 to $249.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Cencora from $287.00 to $283.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Leerink Partners decreased their price target on shares of Cencora from $277.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 7th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Cencora from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Cencora from $270.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cencora presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $259.44.

Cencora Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of COR opened at $237.43 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $47.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.93, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.55. Cencora, Inc. has a 1 year low of $182.75 and a 1 year high of $247.66. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $232.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $231.14.

Cencora (NYSE:COR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $3.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $74.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.32 billion. Cencora had a net margin of 0.65% and a return on equity of 266.60%. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.92 earnings per share. Cencora’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Cencora, Inc. will post 13.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cencora Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th were paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 9th. Cencora’s payout ratio is 22.32%.

Insider Transactions at Cencora

In related news, EVP Silvana Battaglia sold 1,473 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.69, for a total value of $357,482.37. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,948 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,656,970.12. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Cencora news, EVP Silvana Battaglia sold 1,473 shares of Cencora stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.69, for a total value of $357,482.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,656,970.12. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. sold 4,438,171 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.56, for a total transaction of $1,067,646,415.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 19,980,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,806,388,800. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

Cencora Profile

Cencora, Inc sources and distributes pharmaceutical products. The company's U.S. Healthcare Solutions segment distributes pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers; provides pharmacy management, staffing, and other consulting services; supply management software to retail and institutional healthcare providers; packaging solutions to various institutional and retail healthcare providers; clinical trial support, product post-approval, and commercialization support services; data analytics, outcomes research, and additional services for biotechnology and pharmaceutical manufacturers; pharmaceuticals, vaccines, parasiticides, diagnostics, micro feed ingredients, and other products to the companion animal and production animal markets; and sales force services to manufacturers.

