Bleakley Financial Group LLC Has $3.64 Million Stake in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE)

Bleakley Financial Group LLC lowered its stake in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE – Free Report) by 9.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,726 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,124 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF were worth $3,641,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Energy ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF during the first quarter worth $40,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF during the second quarter valued at $43,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Energy ETF in the second quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Energy ETF in the first quarter worth about $50,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VDE opened at $125.99 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.22 and a beta of 0.51. Vanguard Energy ETF has a 1-year low of $110.51 and a 1-year high of $137.92. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $124.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $127.57.

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

