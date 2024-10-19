Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (NYSE:GSBD) Stock Holdings Lowered by Optimum Investment Advisors

Optimum Investment Advisors cut its position in Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (NYSE:GSBD – Free Report) by 31.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors’ holdings in Goldman Sachs BDC were worth $30,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GSBD. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC by 3.0% during the first quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,016 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $390,000 after buying an additional 767 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. raised its stake in Goldman Sachs BDC by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. now owns 16,985 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Goldman Sachs BDC by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 11,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $178,000 after acquiring an additional 1,146 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its position in Goldman Sachs BDC by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 9,584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 1,316 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC by 11.2% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 17,113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 1,723 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.72% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on GSBD. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Goldman Sachs BDC from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 12th. StockNews.com raised shares of Goldman Sachs BDC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Goldman Sachs BDC from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Monday, August 12th.

Goldman Sachs BDC Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of GSBD stock opened at $13.68 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.12 and a beta of 1.07. Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.38 and a fifty-two week high of $15.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

Goldman Sachs BDC (NYSE:GSBD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $108.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.07 million. Goldman Sachs BDC had a net margin of 19.84% and a return on equity of 15.79%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Goldman Sachs BDC Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.16%. Goldman Sachs BDC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 93.75%.

About Goldman Sachs BDC

Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc is a business development company specializing in middle market and mezzanine investment in private companies. It seeks to make capital appreciation through direct originations of secured debt, senior secured debt, junior secured debt, including first lien, first lien/last-out unitranche and second lien debt, unsecured debt, including mezzanine debt and, to a lesser extent, investments in equities.

