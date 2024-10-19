Optimum Investment Advisors Acquires 300 Shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Optimum Investment Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Free Report) by 141.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 512 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors’ holdings in Copart were worth $27,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CPRT. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in Copart during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its stake in shares of Copart by 79.6% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 528 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Copart by 98.6% during the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 564 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Copart by 283.3% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 575 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the period. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in Copart by 477.7% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 595 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Copart stock opened at $53.88 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $51.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.94 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $52.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.31. Copart, Inc. has a 1-year low of $42.41 and a 1-year high of $58.58.

Copart ( NASDAQ:CPRT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 4th. The business services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. Copart had a return on equity of 19.55% and a net margin of 32.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Copart, Inc. will post 1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Copart from $58.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 5th.

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

