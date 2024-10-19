Global Retirement Partners LLC Sells 268 Shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Global Retirement Partners LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 3.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,523 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 268 shares during the quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $1,881,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC bought a new position in Chubb during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Chubb by 76.4% in the second quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 97 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Chubb in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Chubb in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Chubb in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Institutional investors own 83.81% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Chubb

In related news, Director Michael G. Atieh sold 261 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.49, for a total value of $75,034.89. Following the sale, the director now owns 39,172 shares in the company, valued at $11,261,558.28. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 30,537 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.25, for a total transaction of $8,771,753.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 583,982 shares in the company, valued at approximately $167,748,829.50. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael G. Atieh sold 261 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.49, for a total transaction of $75,034.89. Following the sale, the director now owns 39,172 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,261,558.28. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 86,636 shares of company stock worth $24,874,208 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Chubb from $281.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Chubb in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $349.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Chubb from $285.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Chubb from $260.00 to $259.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, William Blair downgraded shares of Chubb from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chubb currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $282.37.

Chubb Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE CB opened at $301.66 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Chubb Limited has a 52 week low of $205.64 and a 52 week high of $302.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $284.79 and its 200 day moving average is $267.91. The company has a market cap of $122.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.39, a PEG ratio of 5.87 and a beta of 0.66.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $5.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.04 by $0.34. Chubb had a net margin of 18.14% and a return on equity of 15.77%. The company had revenue of $13.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.92 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Chubb Limited will post 21.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Chubb Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 4th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th were paid a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. Chubb’s payout ratio is 16.16%.

About Chubb

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

