Global Retirement Partners LLC Sells 268 Shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Global Retirement Partners LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 3.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,523 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 268 shares during the quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $1,881,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC bought a new position in Chubb during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Chubb by 76.4% in the second quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 97 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Chubb in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Chubb in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Chubb in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Institutional investors own 83.81% of the company’s stock.
Insider Activity at Chubb
In related news, Director Michael G. Atieh sold 261 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.49, for a total value of $75,034.89. Following the sale, the director now owns 39,172 shares in the company, valued at $11,261,558.28. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 30,537 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.25, for a total transaction of $8,771,753.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 583,982 shares in the company, valued at approximately $167,748,829.50. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael G. Atieh sold 261 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.49, for a total transaction of $75,034.89. Following the sale, the director now owns 39,172 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,261,558.28. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 86,636 shares of company stock worth $24,874,208 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on CB
Chubb Stock Down 0.1 %
Shares of NYSE CB opened at $301.66 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Chubb Limited has a 52 week low of $205.64 and a 52 week high of $302.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $284.79 and its 200 day moving average is $267.91. The company has a market cap of $122.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.39, a PEG ratio of 5.87 and a beta of 0.66.
Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $5.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.04 by $0.34. Chubb had a net margin of 18.14% and a return on equity of 15.77%. The company had revenue of $13.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.92 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Chubb Limited will post 21.32 earnings per share for the current year.
Chubb Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 4th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th were paid a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. Chubb’s payout ratio is 16.16%.
About Chubb
Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Chubb
- Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing
- Survey Reveals: America’s Most Coveted Businesses in 2024
- Investing in Commodities: What Are They? How to Invest in Them
- Top 3 Stocks to Play Oil’s Potential Comeback Rally
- How to Invest in Blue Chip Stocks
- Analysts See Growth in CrowdStrike Stock Despite July Setback
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Chubb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.