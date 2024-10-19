Optimum Investment Advisors Sells 480 Shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Optimum Investment Advisors cut its position in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Free Report) by 34.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 904 shares of the company’s stock after selling 480 shares during the quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors’ holdings in Moderna were worth $60,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Moderna by 15.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,036,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,159,769,000 after acquiring an additional 5,129,800 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Moderna by 42.9% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,545,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,724,000 after acquiring an additional 463,960 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Moderna by 156.9% in the 1st quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 741,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,044,000 after acquiring an additional 453,004 shares in the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Moderna by 1,212.9% during the first quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 330,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,251,000 after purchasing an additional 305,609 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Matrix Capital Management Company LP boosted its position in shares of Moderna by 60.8% during the first quarter. Matrix Capital Management Company LP now owns 730,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,789,000 after buying an additional 276,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.33% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MRNA. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Moderna in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Moderna in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Moderna in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. HSBC upgraded shares of Moderna from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, Leerink Partners cut their price target on Moderna from $60.00 to $48.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.18.

In related news, Director Noubar Afeyan sold 15,000 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.80, for a total value of $1,767,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,239,015 shares in the company, valued at approximately $263,755,967. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO James M. Mock sold 715 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.12, for a total transaction of $42,985.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $571,440.60. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Noubar Afeyan sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.80, for a total transaction of $1,767,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,239,015 shares in the company, valued at $263,755,967. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 33,184 shares of company stock worth $3,804,931. 15.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of MRNA opened at $54.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 4.09 and a quick ratio of 3.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.45 and a beta of 1.66. Moderna, Inc. has a 1 year low of $53.55 and a 1 year high of $170.47. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $104.56.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($3.33) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($3.47) by $0.14. Moderna had a negative net margin of 116.18% and a negative return on equity of 21.35%. The company had revenue of $241.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.41 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($3.62) earnings per share. Moderna’s quarterly revenue was down 29.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Moderna, Inc. will post -9.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, autoimmune, and cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, influenza, and respiratory syncytial virus, spikevax, and hMPV/PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, herpes simplex virus, varicella zoster virus, and human immunodeficiency virus vaccines; public health vaccines consists of Zika, Nipah, Mpox vaccines; and infectious diseases vaccines, such as lyme and norovirus vaccines.

