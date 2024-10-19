Global Retirement Partners LLC Purchases 54,249 Shares of First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:LGOV)

Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:LGOV – Free Report) by 235.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 77,285 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 54,249 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF were worth $1,731,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF by 7.8% during the first quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 64,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,382,000 after buying an additional 4,665 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF by 4.0% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 251,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,283,000 after purchasing an additional 9,577 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF by 13.5% during the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 49,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,046,000 after buying an additional 5,934 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its stake in First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF by 15.3% during the second quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 13,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 1,773 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Security Financial Services INC. increased its holdings in First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Security Financial Services INC. now owns 12,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 661 shares during the period.

First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

NYSEARCA:LGOV opened at $21.79 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $22.26 and a 200-day moving average of $21.46. First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF has a 52 week low of $19.32 and a 52 week high of $23.64.

First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF Company Profile

The First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF (LGOV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund holds an actively managed portfolio of US government bonds with an average duration of eight or more years. The fund seeks current income with a focus on capital preservation.

