Buffington Mohr McNeal Grows Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Buffington Mohr McNeal raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 67,908 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 943 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for approximately 2.4% of Buffington Mohr McNeal’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Buffington Mohr McNeal’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $14,319,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of JPM. Retirement Group LLC raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 227.1% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 157 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Richardson Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, West Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 71.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JPM opened at $225.43 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $647.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.57, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $214.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $204.50. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52 week low of $135.19 and a 52 week high of $225.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 11th. The financial services provider reported $4.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.02 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $43.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.43 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 20.32% and a return on equity of 17.26%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.33 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 16.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 4th will be paid a $1.25 dividend. This is a boost from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is presently 27.89%.

JPM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $211.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $230.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $234.00 to $232.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 14th. StockNews.com raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $220.00 to $224.00 in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $217.94.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

