Global Retirement Partners LLC Sells 754 Shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ)

Global Retirement Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,979 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 754 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF were worth $1,501,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Good Life Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $399,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 0.3% in the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 262,010 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $18,744,000 after buying an additional 786 shares in the last quarter. Sentry LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 4.0% in the third quarter. Sentry LLC now owns 4,497 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $322,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Donor Advised Charitable Giving Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $244,000. Finally, Creative Planning grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 44,186 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,161,000 after acquiring an additional 1,816 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:EWJ opened at $70.13 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.63 and a beta of 0.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $70.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.11. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a 52-week low of $57.20 and a 52-week high of $73.24.

About iShares MSCI Japan ETF

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

