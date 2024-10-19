Global Retirement Partners LLC Sells 7,749 Shares of Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX)

Global Retirement Partners LLC cut its stake in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX – Free Report) by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 148,930 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,749 shares during the quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF were worth $1,839,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in Invesco Preferred ETF during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division bought a new position in Invesco Preferred ETF during the first quarter worth about $46,000. Private Ocean LLC bought a new position in Invesco Preferred ETF during the first quarter worth about $94,000. Consultiva Wealth Management CORP. bought a new position in Invesco Preferred ETF during the first quarter worth about $96,000. Finally, Saxony Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco Preferred ETF during the first quarter worth about $124,000.

Get Invesco Preferred ETF alerts:

Invesco Preferred ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:PGX opened at $12.46 on Friday. Invesco Preferred ETF has a 52 week low of $10.14 and a 52 week high of $12.54. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.81.

Invesco Preferred ETF Profile

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Preferred ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Preferred ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.