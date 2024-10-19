JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) is Compass Wealth Management LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

Compass Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 4.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,559 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,307 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for approximately 2.5% of Compass Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Compass Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $10,450,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Henrickson Nauta Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Henrickson Nauta Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $725,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Instrumental Wealth LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.5% in the second quarter. Instrumental Wealth LLC now owns 1,101 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Gemmer Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.6% in the second quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 3,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $634,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Great Point Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.9% during the second quarter. Great Point Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,690 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,151,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.4% during the third quarter. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. now owns 3,530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $744,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. 71.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $209.00 to $211.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. StockNews.com raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $235.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $220.00 to $224.00 in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $217.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $217.94.

JPM stock opened at $225.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $647.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.11. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52-week low of $135.19 and a 52-week high of $225.92. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $214.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $204.50.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 11th. The financial services provider reported $4.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.02 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $43.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.43 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 20.32% and a return on equity of 17.26%. The company’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.33 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 16.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 4th will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 4th. This is a positive change from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.89%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

