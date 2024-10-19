Global Retirement Partners LLC Raises Holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI)

Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Free Report) by 8.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,414 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,096 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,724,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,828,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,055,000 after acquiring an additional 157,810 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,871,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,110,000 after buying an additional 12,186 shares during the last quarter. Matson Money. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.1% in the second quarter. Matson Money. Inc. now owns 1,483,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,260,000 after acquiring an additional 30,157 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 10.8% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,451,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,587,000 after purchasing an additional 141,266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tanglewood Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5.8% in the second quarter. Tanglewood Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,288,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,780,000 after acquiring an additional 70,655 shares during the period.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:IEI opened at $117.93 on Friday. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $111.45 and a 52 week high of $120.33. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $118.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $116.59.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Announces Dividend

About iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.3197 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

