GSK plc (NYSE:GSK) Stake Raised by Global Retirement Partners LLC

Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Free Report) by 4.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 40,110 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,664 shares during the quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in GSK were worth $1,640,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GSK. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd increased its holdings in shares of GSK by 71.3% during the first quarter. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd now owns 21,141,012 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $909,063,000 after purchasing an additional 8,800,822 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its position in shares of GSK by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 14,511,390 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $558,689,000 after buying an additional 1,773,020 shares in the last quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD lifted its stake in shares of GSK by 37.8% in the 1st quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 5,510,840 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $236,250,000 after acquiring an additional 1,512,442 shares during the period. Equity Investment Corp boosted its holdings in shares of GSK by 1.0% in the second quarter. Equity Investment Corp now owns 3,433,202 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $132,178,000 after acquiring an additional 34,631 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of GSK by 30.9% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,347,993 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $90,398,000 after acquiring an additional 554,600 shares during the period. 15.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other GSK news, major shareholder Plc Gsk bought 2,791,930 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.00 per share, with a total value of $22,335,440.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 16,775,691 shares in the company, valued at $134,205,528. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

GSK Price Performance

GSK stock opened at $38.54 on Friday. GSK plc has a one year low of $33.67 and a one year high of $45.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $41.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.86 billion, a PE ratio of 13.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

GSK (NYSE:GSK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The pharmaceutical company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.09. GSK had a net margin of 12.87% and a return on equity of 51.48%. The business had revenue of $9.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.49 billion. On average, analysts forecast that GSK plc will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current year.

GSK Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th were given a dividend of $0.3843 per share. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.99%. This is a positive change from GSK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 16th. GSK’s payout ratio is presently 55.80%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on GSK shares. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on GSK from $52.50 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. UBS Group lowered GSK from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. Argus raised shares of GSK to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Citigroup raised shares of GSK to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of GSK to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and four have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.00.

About GSK

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, and manufacture of vaccines, and specialty and general medicines to prevent and treat disease in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial Operations and Total R&D.

Further Reading

