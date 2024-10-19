JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI) Shares Acquired by Optimum Investment Advisors

Optimum Investment Advisors grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 23.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,594 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors’ holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $95,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 129.8% in the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Morris Financial Concepts Inc. increased its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 114.1% in the 1st quarter. Morris Financial Concepts Inc. now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the period. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 105.2% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 716 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 367 shares during the last quarter.

Get JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Price Performance

JEPI stock opened at $59.93 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $35.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.40 and a beta of 0.53. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 12 month low of $51.38 and a 12 month high of $59.97. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.26.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Profile

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JEPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.