Global Retirement Partners LLC Buys 252 Shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,946 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 252 shares during the quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $1,610,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 102.1% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 19,528 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,813,000 after purchasing an additional 9,865 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 295.5% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 31,665 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,561,000 after acquiring an additional 23,659 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 652.4% in the second quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,292 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,454,000 after acquiring an additional 25,399 shares in the last quarter. Choreo LLC boosted its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 86.8% in the second quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 8,782 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,336,000 after acquiring an additional 4,081 shares during the period. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 1,228.5% during the first quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 56,196 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,094,000 after purchasing an additional 51,966 shares in the last quarter. 99.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on DLR. Hsbc Global Res raised Digital Realty Trust from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Argus cut shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Digital Realty Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $144.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Digital Realty Trust in a research report on Monday, July 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $175.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Digital Realty Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $157.17.

Digital Realty Trust Price Performance

Shares of DLR stock opened at $165.35 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $155.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $149.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.93, a P/E/G ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.78. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $113.94 and a 52-week high of $165.65.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by ($1.43). The company had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 20.58% and a return on equity of 5.93%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.68 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Digital Realty Trust Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th were issued a dividend of $1.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.95%. Digital Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 135.56%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Digital Realty Trust

In related news, Director Jean F. H. P. Mandeville sold 600 shares of Digital Realty Trust stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.26, for a total value of $90,156.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,055 shares in the company, valued at $1,360,604.30. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Digital Realty Trust Company Profile

Digital Realty brings companies and data together by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation, and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITAL, the company's global data center platform, provides customers with a secure data meeting place and a proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture (PDx) solution methodology for powering innovation and efficiently managing Data Gravity challenges.

