Global Retirement Partners LLC Sells 1,587 Shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II (NYSE:HPF)

Global Retirement Partners LLC cut its stake in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II (NYSE:HPF – Free Report) by 1.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 82,233 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,587 shares during the quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II were worth $1,534,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Axim Planning & Wealth increased its stake in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II by 120.3% in the second quarter. Axim Planning & Wealth now owns 368,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,250,000 after purchasing an additional 201,080 shares in the last quarter. One Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,125,000. Simplicity Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II during the 2nd quarter worth $285,000. Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new position in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II during the first quarter worth about $180,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II by 9.3% in the first quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 67,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,121,000 after acquiring an additional 5,768 shares during the period.

NYSE HPF opened at $18.63 on Friday. John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II has a one year low of $12.99 and a one year high of $19.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $17.70 and its 200-day moving average is $17.12.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 11th will be paid a $0.1235 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.95%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 11th.

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

