iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX) Shares Sold by Global Retirement Partners LLC

Global Retirement Partners LLC reduced its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX – Free Report) by 71.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,476 shares of the company’s stock after selling 74,507 shares during the quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF were worth $1,687,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mirador Capital Partners LP grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 6,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 74,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,981,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 21,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,126,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the period. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 0.6% during the second quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 40,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,132,000 after buying an additional 253 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ACWX opened at $56.40 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.18. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF has a 52 week low of $44.89 and a 52 week high of $57.96. The company has a market cap of $4.74 billion, a PE ratio of 14.05 and a beta of 0.82.

About iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF

The iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (ACWX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World ex USA index. The fund tracks the performance of a market-cap-weighted index of international stocks. It captures 85% of the publicly available market, thus excluding small-caps. ACWX was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

