Global Retirement Partners LLC Grows Stake in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report) by 1.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 930 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $1,908,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. First PREMIER Bank purchased a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 1,600.0% during the second quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 17 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre during the second quarter valued at $36,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre during the second quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 35.0% during the third quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 27 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. 87.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MercadoLibre stock opened at $2,079.79 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2,034.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,762.16. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,141.04 and a 12 month high of $2,161.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $105.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.06, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

MercadoLibre ( NASDAQ:MELI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $10.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.53 by $1.95. MercadoLibre had a return on equity of 43.52% and a net margin of 8.03%. The company had revenue of $5.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 37.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MELI. Redburn Atlantic began coverage on MercadoLibre in a report on Friday, October 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $2,800.00 target price on the stock. Susquehanna increased their target price on MercadoLibre from $2,300.00 to $2,350.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. StockNews.com downgraded MercadoLibre from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 10th. BTIG Research increased their target price on MercadoLibre from $2,025.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on MercadoLibre from $2,250.00 to $2,500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,283.00.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in the United States. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases digitally; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

