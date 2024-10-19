Global Retirement Partners LLC Purchases 11,319 Shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Free Report) by 120.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,705 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,319 shares during the quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $1,991,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of WEC. Czech National Bank boosted its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 64,388 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,193,000 after purchasing an additional 4,205 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 789.0% in the 1st quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 125,219 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,283,000 after acquiring an additional 111,134 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its stake in WEC Energy Group by 139.6% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 30,792 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,529,000 after purchasing an additional 17,938 shares during the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP boosted its stake in WEC Energy Group by 69.8% during the 1st quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 54,659 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,489,000 after purchasing an additional 22,478 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gateway Investment Advisers LLC boosted its stake in WEC Energy Group by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 385,323 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,643,000 after purchasing an additional 48,890 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.20% of the company’s stock.

Get WEC Energy Group alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Joshua M. Erickson sold 350 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.75, for a total value of $31,412.50. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 2,377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $213,335.75. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other WEC Energy Group news, VP Joshua M. Erickson sold 350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.75, for a total transaction of $31,412.50. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 2,377 shares in the company, valued at $213,335.75. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP William J. Guc sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.99, for a total value of $557,940.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 7,702 shares in the company, valued at $716,208.98. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 11,702 shares of company stock worth $1,078,058. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

WEC Energy Group Stock Performance

Shares of WEC stock opened at $99.85 on Friday. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $75.13 and a 12 month high of $99.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.80, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $94.19 and its 200 day moving average is $86.01.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.04. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 12.26% and a net margin of 15.85%. The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.92 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current year.

WEC Energy Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, December 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 14th will be given a $0.835 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 14th. This represents a $3.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.35%. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.93%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com downgraded WEC Energy Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Bank of America lifted their price target on WEC Energy Group from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group from $91.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Barclays increased their price target on WEC Energy Group from $86.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on WEC Energy Group from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on WEC

About WEC Energy Group

(Free Report)

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. It operates through Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, and Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure segments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for WEC Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WEC Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.