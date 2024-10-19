Reviewing GAP (GAP) and Its Competitors

GAP (NYSE:GAP – Get Free Report) is one of 13 publicly-traded companies in the “Family clothing stores” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare GAP to related companies based on the strength of its valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends and profitability.

Dividends

GAP pays an annual dividend of $0.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.7%. GAP pays out -2.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Family clothing stores” companies pay a dividend yield of 1.3% and pay out -191.3% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Get GAP alerts:

Risk & Volatility

GAP has a beta of 2.35, suggesting that its stock price is 135% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, GAP’s peers have a beta of 1.77, suggesting that their average stock price is 77% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio GAP $15.17 billion $502.00 million -0.83 GAP Competitors $12.45 billion $774.80 million 12.54

This table compares GAP and its peers revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

GAP has higher revenue, but lower earnings than its peers. GAP is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares GAP and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GAP 5.05% 28.89% 6.92% GAP Competitors 4.36% -452.40% 7.85%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

58.8% of GAP shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 75.6% of shares of all “Family clothing stores” companies are owned by institutional investors. 31.0% of GAP shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 16.2% of shares of all “Family clothing stores” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for GAP and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score GAP 0 3 0 0 2.00 GAP Competitors 346 2105 2336 30 2.43

GAP presently has a consensus price target of $27.00, indicating a potential upside of 19.95%. As a group, “Family clothing stores” companies have a potential upside of 7.91%. Given GAP’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe GAP is more favorable than its peers.

Summary

GAP peers beat GAP on 8 of the 15 factors compared.

About GAP

(Get Free Report)

The Gap, Inc. operates as an apparel retail company. The company offers apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children under the Old Navy, Gap, Banana Republic, and Athleta brands. Its products include adult apparel and accessories; and fitness and lifestyle products for use in yoga, training, sports, travel, and everyday activities for women and girls. The company offers its products through company-operated stores, franchise stores, websites, and third-party arrangements. It has franchise agreements to operate Old Navy, Gap, Banana Republic, and Athleta stores and websites in Asia, Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa. The Gap, Inc. was incorporated in 1969 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

Receive News & Ratings for GAP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GAP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.