Global Retirement Partners LLC Acquires 14,605 Shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ)

Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ – Free Report) by 53.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,161 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,605 shares during the quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $2,316,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 30.2% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 75,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,095,000 after acquiring an additional 17,500 shares during the period. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 4.4% during the first quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 6,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after buying an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 35.4% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,162,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,497,000 after purchasing an additional 303,680 shares in the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $798,000 after acquiring an additional 1,893 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SteelPeak Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF in the first quarter worth $382,000.

Shares of JEPQ stock opened at $55.27 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $17.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.10 and a beta of -0.84. JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF has a 1-year low of $44.95 and a 1-year high of $56.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $53.82 and a 200-day moving average of $53.81.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st were paid a $0.551 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a $6.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.96%.

The J.P. Morgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund of US large-cap companies from the Nasdaq-100 Index, assessed and managed using ESG factors and a proprietary data science driven investment approach.

