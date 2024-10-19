Global Retirement Partners LLC Acquires 495 Shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI)

Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,112 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $1,996,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in Fiserv in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,292,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fiserv in the fourth quarter valued at $296,000. SageView Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fiserv in the fourth quarter valued at $292,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Fiserv in the fourth quarter valued at $645,000. Finally, Wedmont Private Capital boosted its position in shares of Fiserv by 1.8% in the first quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 4,898 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $761,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. TD Cowen upped their price objective on Fiserv from $182.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Fiserv from $177.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on shares of Fiserv from $178.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Fiserv from $175.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $187.92.

Fiserv Price Performance

FI opened at $197.30 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $115.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.93. Fiserv, Inc. has a 1 year low of $109.11 and a 1 year high of $198.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $177.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $161.16.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The business services provider reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.03. Fiserv had a return on equity of 16.41% and a net margin of 17.45%. The company had revenue of $5.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.81 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.81 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Fiserv, Inc. will post 8.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Fiserv

In other news, EVP John Gibbons sold 18,890 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.21, for a total transaction of $3,177,486.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,323 shares in the company, valued at $4,764,211.83. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP John Gibbons sold 18,890 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.21, for a total transaction of $3,177,486.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,323 shares in the company, valued at $4,764,211.83. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Frank Bisignano sold 145,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.37, for a total value of $25,718,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,965,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $525,916,949.08. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 187,890 shares of company stock worth $32,855,417. Company insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

About Fiserv

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

