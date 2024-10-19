Global Retirement Partners LLC Lowers Holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Global Retirement Partners LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 16,123 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 191 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF were worth $2,347,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in iShares Biotechnology ETF during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 118.2% during the 1st quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Chris Bulman Inc purchased a new position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $64,000. 62.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Biotechnology ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:IBB opened at $145.91 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $145.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $139.65. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a 1 year low of $111.83 and a 1 year high of $150.57.

iShares Biotechnology ETF Announces Dividend

About iShares Biotechnology ETF

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th were issued a dividend of $0.2005 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 25th.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

