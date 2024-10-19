RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX) Shares Acquired by Global Retirement Partners LLC

Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,592 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in RTX were worth $2,495,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Briaud Financial Planning Inc boosted its holdings in shares of RTX by 64.1% in the second quarter. Briaud Financial Planning Inc now owns 256 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Lynx Investment Advisory purchased a new position in RTX during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in RTX during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Fairfield Financial Advisors LTD purchased a new stake in shares of RTX in the second quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Alaska Permanent Fund Corp acquired a new stake in shares of RTX in the first quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

RTX Price Performance

NYSE RTX opened at $125.92 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $167.41 billion, a PE ratio of 49.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $120.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $110.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.99. RTX Co. has a twelve month low of $72.48 and a twelve month high of $127.00.

RTX Announces Dividend

RTX ( NYSE:RTX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.11. RTX had a return on equity of 11.37% and a net margin of 3.12%. The company had revenue of $19.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.29 earnings per share. RTX’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that RTX Co. will post 5.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. RTX’s payout ratio is presently 98.82%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other RTX news, Chairman Gregory Hayes sold 134,887 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.74, for a total value of $15,881,595.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 566,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,725,966.02. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Chairman Gregory Hayes sold 134,887 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.74, for a total value of $15,881,595.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 566,723 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,725,966.02. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Kevin G. Dasilva sold 8,166 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.96, for a total transaction of $938,763.36. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 45,208 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,197,111.68. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 178,333 shares of company stock valued at $20,861,880 over the last three months. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on RTX shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on RTX from $491.00 to $467.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of RTX from $122.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Alembic Global Advisors upgraded shares of RTX from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $134.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of RTX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on RTX from $102.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $162.50.

RTX Profile

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

