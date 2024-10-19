Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) Shares Sold by NBC Securities Inc.

NBC Securities Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Free Report) by 5.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 947 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 59 shares during the quarter. NBC Securities Inc.’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $254,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Rockwell Automation during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. ESL Trust Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation during the first quarter worth $29,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation in the second quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Webster Bank N. A. purchased a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation in the first quarter valued at $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Rockwell Automation in a report on Friday, September 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $320.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $270.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Rockwell Automation from $293.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Finally, TD Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $220.00 to $215.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $286.47.

Rockwell Automation stock opened at $272.82 on Friday. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 1 year low of $242.81 and a 1 year high of $312.76. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $264.95 and its 200-day moving average is $267.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company has a market cap of $31.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.67, a PEG ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 1.36.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The industrial products company reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 11.56% and a return on equity of 34.09%. Rockwell Automation’s quarterly revenue was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.01 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 9.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Rockwell Automation declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, September 5th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the industrial products company to repurchase up to 3.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

