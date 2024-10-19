Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) Shares Purchased by Swedbank AB

Swedbank AB boosted its position in shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Free Report) by 0.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 99,773 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the quarter. Swedbank AB’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $4,977,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SYF. Quent Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 15.4% during the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,604 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital boosted its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 7,508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $387,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 0.5% in the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 52,242 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,465,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 0.7% during the first quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 35,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,518,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Certuity LLC lifted its position in Synchrony Financial by 0.8% during the second quarter. Certuity LLC now owns 31,326 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,478,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SYF. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $49.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on Synchrony Financial from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays upped their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $49.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Synchrony Financial from $59.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.25.

NYSE SYF opened at $56.42 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $49.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. The company has a market cap of $22.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.61. Synchrony Financial has a one year low of $27.30 and a one year high of $57.26.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $3.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.76 billion. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 13.52% and a return on equity of 16.06%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.48 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Synchrony Financial will post 5.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 5th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 5th. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.89%.

In related news, insider Brian J. Sr. Wenzel sold 74,698 shares of Synchrony Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.73, for a total transaction of $3,490,637.54. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 76,251 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,563,209.23. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Brian J. Sr. Wenzel sold 74,698 shares of Synchrony Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.73, for a total transaction of $3,490,637.54. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 76,251 shares in the company, valued at $3,563,209.23. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Bart Schaller sold 930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.84, for a total transaction of $47,281.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 49,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,510,987.60. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Synchrony Financial, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides credit products, such as credit cards, commercial credit products, and consumer installment loans. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual co-brand and general purpose credit cards, short- and long-term installment loans, and consumer banking products; and deposit products, including certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts, and sweep and affinity deposits, as well as accepts deposits through third-party securities brokerage firms.

