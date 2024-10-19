Global Retirement Partners LLC Has $2.39 Million Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 2.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,121 shares of the cable giant’s stock after buying an additional 1,226 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $2,386,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board raised its position in Comcast by 25,881.7% during the first quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 10,850,995 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $470,391,000 after purchasing an additional 10,809,231 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Comcast by 41.7% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 28,016,389 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,214,512,000 after purchasing an additional 8,243,302 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 115,703,280 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $5,015,737,000 after acquiring an additional 7,929,963 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in Comcast by 80.9% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 10,542,253 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $457,007,000 after purchasing an additional 4,714,586 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Comcast by 92.1% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 8,722,620 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $339,223,000 after purchasing an additional 4,182,525 shares during the last quarter. 84.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Comcast Price Performance

CMCSA stock opened at $41.93 on Friday. Comcast Co. has a 1 year low of $36.43 and a 1 year high of $47.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $164.52 billion, a PE ratio of 11.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50-day moving average is $40.30 and its 200-day moving average is $39.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The cable giant reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $29.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.02 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 20.17% and a net margin of 12.46%. Comcast’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.13 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 4.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CMCSA shares. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Comcast from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Macquarie reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Comcast in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Comcast from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Pivotal Research reduced their price target on Comcast from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Comcast from $47.25 to $47.75 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Comcast presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.58.

Comcast Company Profile

(Free Report)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

Featured Stories

