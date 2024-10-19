Global Retirement Partners LLC Grows Holdings in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 16,890 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 2,554 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in Prologis were worth $2,133,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Good Life Advisors LLC grew its position in Prologis by 5.5% during the third quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 9,613 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,214,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC raised its position in Prologis by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC now owns 71,527 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,032,000 after purchasing an additional 3,102 shares during the period. Kowal Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in Prologis in the third quarter worth $542,000. Presima Securities ULC grew its stake in shares of Prologis by 6.9% during the third quarter. Presima Securities ULC now owns 314,827 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,756,000 after buying an additional 20,441 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Prologis in the 3rd quarter valued at about $204,000. 93.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Prologis

In other Prologis news, CIO Joseph Ghazal sold 5,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.07, for a total transaction of $671,164.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 13,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,702,046.09. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Prologis Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:PLD opened at $122.50 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $125.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $117.72. Prologis, Inc. has a 12-month low of $96.64 and a 12-month high of $137.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $113.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.82, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.07.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($0.29). Prologis had a return on equity of 4.88% and a net margin of 36.37%. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.91 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Prologis Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th were issued a $0.96 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 16th. This represents a $3.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.13%. Prologis’s payout ratio is 112.28%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PLD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Prologis from $125.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Prologis from $140.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of Prologis in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Prologis from $124.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price target on Prologis from $135.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.71.

About Prologis

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At March 31, 2024, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (115 million square meters) in 19 countries.

