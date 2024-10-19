Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by HC Wainwright

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by stock analysts at HC Wainwright in a report released on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a $120.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s price target suggests a potential upside of 118.30% from the stock’s current price.

CYTK has been the subject of several other research reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 target price on shares of Cytokinetics in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Cytokinetics in a research note on Monday, September 9th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $78.00 target price on shares of Cytokinetics in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Cytokinetics from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Cytokinetics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $85.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.93.

Shares of NASDAQ CYTK opened at $54.97 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 10.39, a current ratio of 10.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.93. Cytokinetics has a fifty-two week low of $30.37 and a fifty-two week high of $110.25. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $55.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.45. The firm has a market cap of $5.76 billion, a PE ratio of -10.18 and a beta of 0.77.

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.06) by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $0.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.61 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 71.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.34) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Cytokinetics will post -5.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Cytokinetics news, Director B Lynne Parshall sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.84, for a total value of $299,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,232,704. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director B Lynne Parshall sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.84, for a total transaction of $299,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,232,704. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Fady Ibraham Malik sold 7,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.19, for a total value of $395,587.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 116,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,335,894.80. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 84,584 shares of company stock valued at $4,722,898 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State of Michigan Retirement System acquired a new position in Cytokinetics during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,690,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Cytokinetics in the first quarter worth approximately $4,703,000. Entropy Technologies LP lifted its position in Cytokinetics by 110.6% in the first quarter. Entropy Technologies LP now owns 19,433 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,362,000 after purchasing an additional 10,205 shares during the period. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP bought a new position in Cytokinetics during the 1st quarter valued at $51,277,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cytokinetics during the 1st quarter valued at $1,249,000.

Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and inhibitors as potential treatments for debilitating diseases. The company develops small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to impact muscle function and contractility.

