Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC Invests $201,000 in Abrdn Healthcare Investors (NYSE:HQH)

Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Abrdn Healthcare Investors (NYSE:HQH – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 10,785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of HQH. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Abrdn Healthcare Investors in the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in Abrdn Healthcare Investors by 3.8% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 82,674 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,394,000 after purchasing an additional 3,015 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in Abrdn Healthcare Investors by 15.2% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 36,308 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $612,000 after purchasing an additional 4,798 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in Abrdn Healthcare Investors by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 162,986 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,748,000 after buying an additional 5,489 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Abrdn Healthcare Investors by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 113,387 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,912,000 after buying an additional 16,318 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 32.60% of the company’s stock.

Abrdn Healthcare Investors Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:HQH opened at $18.66 on Friday. Abrdn Healthcare Investors has a 52-week low of $14.31 and a 52-week high of $19.79. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $18.79 and a 200 day moving average of $17.76.

Abrdn Healthcare Investors Announces Dividend

Abrdn Healthcare Investors Company Profile

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 23rd were given a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 23rd. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.65%.

Abrdn Healthcare Investors is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by abrdn Inc The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the healthcare sector, including the biotechnology, medical devices, and pharmaceuticals industries.

