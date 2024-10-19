Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC Trims Stock Position in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW)

Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW – Free Report) by 30.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,280 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 9,376 shares during the quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Medical Properties Trust were worth $124,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 8.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 93,058,174 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $437,373,000 after purchasing an additional 7,084,981 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,622,683 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,168,000 after buying an additional 328,184 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 22.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,908,362 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,775,000 after buying an additional 1,274,481 shares during the last quarter. Wilsey Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 27.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wilsey Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,376,180 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,861,000 after buying an additional 936,631 shares during the period. Finally, Goldentree Asset Management LP acquired a new position in Medical Properties Trust in the first quarter valued at $15,966,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.79% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Medical Properties Trust news, Director C Reynolds Thompson III sold 20,530 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.38, for a total transaction of $89,921.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 54,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $239,310.06. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Medical Properties Trust news, Director C Reynolds Thompson III sold 20,530 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.38, for a total transaction of $89,921.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 54,637 shares in the company, valued at $239,310.06. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Michael G. Stewart sold 32,780 shares of Medical Properties Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.46, for a total value of $178,978.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 221,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,207,997.70. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 63,335 shares of company stock worth $318,825. Insiders own 1.53% of the company’s stock.

Medical Properties Trust Stock Performance

Medical Properties Trust stock opened at $4.99 on Friday. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.92 and a 12-month high of $6.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 2.93. The company has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.89.

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.75). The firm had revenue of $266.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $259.53 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Medical Properties Trust, Inc. will post 0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Medical Properties Trust Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 9th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.41%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 9th. Medical Properties Trust’s payout ratio is currently -14.41%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on MPW shares. Wolfe Research upgraded Medical Properties Trust to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. Colliers Securities raised shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Medical Properties Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $6.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.38.

Medical Properties Trust Profile

(Free Report)

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospital real estate with 441 facilities and approximately 44,000 licensed beds as of September 30, 2023.

Featured Articles

