Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC Acquires New Stake in Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO)

Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 12,478 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $173,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Two Harbors Investment by 10.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,706,755 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $154,997,000 after acquiring an additional 1,135,012 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,250,149 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $69,512,000 after purchasing an additional 99,577 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 155.4% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,317,877 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,516,000 after purchasing an additional 801,837 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 48.2% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 857,246 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,324,000 after purchasing an additional 278,666 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Two Harbors Investment by 6.8% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 535,864 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,095,000 after buying an additional 34,304 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.19% of the company’s stock.

Two Harbors Investment Price Performance

Two Harbors Investment stock opened at $13.16 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. Two Harbors Investment Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.83 and a 1 year high of $14.59. The company has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.09 and a beta of 1.85.

Two Harbors Investment Announces Dividend

Two Harbors Investment ( NYSE:TWO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.15. Two Harbors Investment had a return on equity of 3.64% and a net margin of 27.71%. The company had revenue of $115.95 million for the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.04) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Two Harbors Investment Corp. will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.68%. Two Harbors Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 439.02%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TWO. Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on Two Harbors Investment in a research note on Friday, August 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Compass Point began coverage on shares of Two Harbors Investment in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.75 price objective for the company. JMP Securities decreased their target price on shares of Two Harbors Investment from $15.00 to $14.50 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Two Harbors Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, October 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Two Harbors Investment from $12.50 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $14.96.

About Two Harbors Investment

Two Harbors Investment Corp. invests in, finances, and manages mortgage servicing rights (MSRs), agency residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), and other financial assets through RoundPoint in the United States. The company target assets include agency RMBS collateralized by fixed rate mortgage loans, adjustable rate mortgage loans, hybrid mortgage loans, or derivatives; and other assets, such as financial and mortgage-related assets, including non-agency securities and non-hedging transactions.

